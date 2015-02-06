FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bank of Italy's liabilities fall sharply in January
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 6, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bank of Italy's liabilities fall sharply in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The debt owed by the Bank of Italy to other euro zone central banks dropped sharply in January, a significant improvement in the country’s position within the Eurosystem group of central banks.

The Italian central bank’s liabilities to other central banks in the currency bloc were 164.5 billion euros ($188 billion) at the end of last month, down from 208.9 billion euros at end-December, official data showed on Friday.

Italy’s position within the Target2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro area, had worsened in the second half of last year, with liabilities rising sharply from a low of 130 billion euros in July.

Last month, Germany’s Ifo economic research institute said recent Target2 data provided fresh signs of capital leaving the euro zone’s third-biggest economy.

The rise in the central bank’s liabilities in the second half of 2014 was due to lower debt issuance by Italy’s Treasury, which, in turn, reduced foreign investors’ purchases of Italian bonds, the Bank of Italy said in its monthly bulletin published on Jan. 16.

The central bank said that for the month of December the increase in liabilities was also caused by interbank transactions, an imbalance which was reversed at the start of this year. ($1 = 0.8735 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.