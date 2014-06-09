Italy plans to allow insurers to grant credit to companies - source

MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - The Italian government is considering plans to allow insurers to grant credit to companies, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The move is part of a series of measures contained in a draft bill now being prepared by the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to help fund flagging growth.

Other measures include incentives for investments and listing on the stock market as well as a cut in energy bills. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Luca Trogni)