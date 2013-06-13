Italy can't afford to scrap housing tax and block VAT hike -minister

ROME, June 13 (Reuters) - Italy cannot afford to meet coalition demands to scrap a housing tax on primary residences and permanently block a hike in sales tax planned for July, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni told parliament on Thursday.

Saccomanni said avoiding the one percentage point increase in sales tax would cost state coffers 4 billion euros per year and another 4 billion would be needed to scrap the hated IMU housing tax on first homes.

“That would require severe measures to compensate the shortfall and these cannot be found at the moment,” Saccomanni told the upper house Senate.

The government has suspended the next installment of IMU due in June, ahead of a broader overhaul of taxation of property and local services. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)