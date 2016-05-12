FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Italy's Renzi says may launch new voluntary disclosure tax amnesty scheme
May 12, 2016 / 5:41 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Italy's Renzi says may launch new voluntary disclosure tax amnesty scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to change reporting credit, no changes to text)

ROME, May 12 (Reuters) - Italy may re-introduce a tax amnesty scheme known as “voluntary disclosure” adopted last year to raise revenues, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday.

Last year the scheme to encourage tax dodgers to declare hidden funds in return for criminal immunity brought in more than 4 billion euros ($4.55 billion) for state coffers before closing in November.

Asked in a television interview with state broadcaster RAI if the government would reintroduce a similar scheme this year, Renzi said this was “a very concrete possibility”.

He gave no further details.

$1 = 0.8786 euros Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Agnieszka Flak

