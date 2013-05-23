FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy aims to cut labour taxes in first 100 days - Saccomanni
May 23, 2013

Italy aims to cut labour taxes in first 100 days - Saccomanni

ROME, May 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s government plans to cut labour taxes within a few months, funding the measure by reducing public spending, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday.

“The government plans to in the first 100 days to start cutting taxes on houses and jobs, funding it with spending cuts and measures to fight tax evasion,” Saccomanni said at a news conference in Rome.

“This is the programme, we’ll see how long we have to carry it out,” Saccomanni said, in a reference to how long Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s fragile left-right coalition might last.

In the longer term, Saccomanni said that in order to achieve lasting growth Italy needed an ambitious reform agenda including fighting organised crime, reforming the public administration and cutting bureaucracy.

