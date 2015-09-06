FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy economy minister says mulling tax cuts to help companies
September 6, 2015

Italy economy minister says mulling tax cuts to help companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Italian government, which has made a priority of lowering taxation on first homes in the soon-to-be presented 2016 budget law, is also considering measures to spur companies’ competitiveness, the economy minister said on Sunday.

“One cannot say that the budget law will only cut property taxes, we’re thinking - within available margins - to further extend tax cuts in favour of business competitiveness,” Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told the Ambrosetti business forum.

The 2016 budget law must be submitted to the European Commission by Oct. 15.

Reporting by Valentina Za

