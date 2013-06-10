FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian police uncovers tax evasion at Glencore company - source
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
June 10, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 4 years

Italian police uncovers tax evasion at Glencore company - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s financial police said on Monday it had discovered tax evasion worth more than 120 million euros ($158.65 million) at a metals producer on the island of Sardinia.

The financial authorities did not name the company, but a source close to the matter told Reuters the company is controlled by Anglo-Swiss mining giant Glencore.

The tax evasion was arranged through a system of “transfer pricing”, the police said in a statement, explaining that the Italian company would buy raw materials at an inflated price from its Swiss parent.

The Italian company has never declared any profits, but only tax losses, since its inception, the statement said. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Isla Binnie; editing by Giselda Vagnoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.