FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy has no plans to change takeover laws soon-govt source
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2013 / 4:57 PM / 4 years ago

Italy has no plans to change takeover laws soon-govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italy has no near-term plans to modify legislation on company takeovers, a government source said on Tuesday, reversing previous indications that changes may be made to hamper a possible takeover of Telecom Italia by Telefonica.

The source spoke after Telefonica Chairman Cesar Alierta had met Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta in Rome.

Last week Economy Ministry Undersecretary Pier Paolo Baretta said Italy would “rapidly” introduce a measure to lower the threshold for obligatory takeovers, potentially forcing Telefonica to make an offer to all shareholders in Telecom Italia. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Gavin Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.