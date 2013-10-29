Italy has no plans to change takeover laws soon-govt source

ROME, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italy has no near-term plans to modify legislation on company takeovers, a government source said on Tuesday, reversing previous indications that changes may be made to hamper a possible takeover of Telecom Italia by Telefonica.

The source spoke after Telefonica Chairman Cesar Alierta had met Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta in Rome.

Last week Economy Ministry Undersecretary Pier Paolo Baretta said Italy would “rapidly” introduce a measure to lower the threshold for obligatory takeovers, potentially forcing Telefonica to make an offer to all shareholders in Telecom Italia. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Gavin Jones)