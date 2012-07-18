FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission opens procedure over Italy telecoms unbundling-source
July 18, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

EU Commission opens procedure over Italy telecoms unbundling-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 18 (Reuters) - The European Commission has opened an infringement procedure against Italy over legislation that unbundles maintenance costs from monthly fees charged by telecoms operators, an Italian government source said on Wednesday.

Italian lawmakers approved the law opening up the country’s telecoms market in April despite concerns from the Commission and operators such as Telecom Italia that it may undermine the national regulator’s independence and power.

The new law allows operators to use third-party providers for maintenance and other ancillary operations on network capacity rented from Telecom Italia.

“The Commission has decided today to launch an infringement procedure against Italy on the question of ancillary services on the Telecom Italia network,” the source said.

Reporting By Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
