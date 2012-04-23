Market tensions call for budget control, growth measures-BOI

ROME, April 23 (Reuters) - Rising tensions on government bond markets call for Italy to make more fiscal consolidation and to take measures to stimulate growth, Bank of Italy executive board member Salvatore Rossi said on Monday.

“Tensions on sovereign debt markets, after easing in the first quarter of the year, have risen again in recent weeks,” Rossi said during a parliamentary hearing.

“They require perseverance in fiscal consolidation policies and measures to support growth at a national level,” he said.