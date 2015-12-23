FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Commission rejects rescue plan for Banca Tercas
December 23, 2015 / 5:26 PM / in 2 years

European Commission rejects rescue plan for Banca Tercas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had turned down a rescue plan for the troubled Italian lender Banca Tercas, saying Italy’s support broke EU rules on state aid.

The state aid was given last year by the Italian mandatory deposit guarantee scheme, Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi (FITD), to cover Tercas’ losses and support its sale to Banca Popolare di Bari in October last year.

“The Commission found that the FITD acted on behalf of the Italian state,” the EU executive said in a statement. “The measures are not in line with EU state aid rules, because Italy did not present a restructuring plan and the measures did not minimise the aid nor the resulting distortions of competition.”

The Commission’s ruling follows an investigation into the support measures in February. Banca Tercas is a small Italian bank with a market share of about 0.1 percent of Italy’s banking assets. (Reporting by Robin Emmott, editing by David Evans)

