Italy power demand rises in July on hot weather
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 6, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Power demand in Italy rose 1.1 percent year on year in July to 30.6 billion kilowatt hours because of higher temperatures and an extra working day, grid operator Terna said on Monday.

Demand fell 1.4 percent if the monthly figure is adjusted for the average temperature and the working day, Terna said in a statement.

Hot weather across Italy has led to an increase in use of air-conditioning units by families and business which has helped offset the underlying trend of falling consumption as the economic crisis continues to bite.

Power demand for the first seven months of 2012 fell 1.6 percent from the same period last year and by 2.2 percent when calendar-adjusted, it said.

Photovoltaic power generation, which turns sunlight into electricity, jumped 57.4 percent ahead of the introduction of a government reform of solar incentives.

Wind power generation rose 14.6 percent while hydro power fell 1.7 percent. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

