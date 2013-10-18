Italy PM Letta says amount of Terna stake sale still unknown

ROME, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta confirmed plans to sell a non-controlling stake of national electricity grid operator Terna on Friday, but said the amount to be offered had not been decided, a statement from his office said.

In an interview with the Washington Post published earlier, Letta was quoted saying there were plans to sell 49 percent of Terna, but a government source later said that he had been misquoted and that he had actually said 4.9 percent.

The numbers reported in the press “were purely indicative of the desire to offer a non-controlling stake to the market,” the statement said. A government asset-sale plan now being drafted will outline exact amounts by the end of the year, it added.

Italy is aiming to sell assets to help bring down its debt mountain which is projected to stand at more than 133 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of this year. (Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Naomi O‘Leary)