November 28, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

London Stock Exchange CEO says Italy Tobin tax an error

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s plan to introduce a tax on financial transactions, or Tobin Tax, is an error, said the London Stock Exchange Chief Executive Xavier Rolet on Wednesday.

According to a text of the budget law that introduced it, the tax rate will be 0.05 percent on share and derivative transactions.

The London Stock Exchange controls Italy’s Borsa Italiana.

“Introducing a tax on financial transactions in Italy would be an error,” said Rolet. “It would cause the loss of thousands of jobs, just like in Sweden in 1994.”

It would also have the effect of shifting trading activity away from Italy to London, he said, speaking at a conference in Milan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
