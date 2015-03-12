FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tod's can meet market fcast of 5.5 pct rise in 2015 revs-CFO
March 12, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

Tod's can meet market fcast of 5.5 pct rise in 2015 revs-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Tod’s can meet market consensus estimates that point to a 5.5 percent growth in 2015 revenues and to a core profit margin of 20.3 percent, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

“The current consensus is (for Tod‘s) to have a top line growth of 5.5 percent and I am quite confident this figure can be achieved,” CFO Emilio Macellari told an analyst call.

He said he viewed as “a fair assumption” also an average estimate for a 2015 core profit margin of 20.3 percent.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak

