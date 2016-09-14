Tod's core profit falls 16 pct on shrinking sales in China

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Core profit at Italian luxury goods maker Tod's was down 16 percent in the first half of the year with respect to 2015, bogged down by weak sales in Greater China and falling tourist spending in Europe and the United States.

Tod's said on Wednesday earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first six months of 2016 were 86.3 million euros ($97 million), just under a Thomson Reuters analyst estimate of 87 million euros.

Chairman and CEO Diego Della Valle said the company would "obtain good results within the next year", in a statement. ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Francesca Landini)