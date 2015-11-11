China weakness weighs on Tod's 9-month earnings

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Sales growth at Tod’s eased in the third quarter as the Italian luxury group, like other peers, fell foul of softening consumer spending in China over the summer.

Tod‘s, famous for its gommino loafers, said on Wednesday sales in January-September totalled 787 million euros ($844 million) against an average 789 million euro ($846 million) Thomson Reuters analyst forecast.

Sales were up 6.2 percent from a year earlier, but rose only 0.6 percent when stripping out the impact of currencies. Sales had risen 8 percent in the first half - or 2 percent at constant currencies.

Tod’s said sales in Greater China, which accounts for more than a fifth of the total, fell 14 percent at constant currencies in January-September and were down 1.3 percent when factoring in the strength of the yuan.

The company said results in mainland China were positive but the weakness of Hong Kong weighed.

Sales on Tod’s home turf, which represents its biggest market, rose 1.9 percent in the period.

The group’s same-store sales fell 6.1 percent at constant currencies in the 45 weeks to Nov. 8 due to weakness in August and September after a 5.6 percent drop in the period to Aug. 2.

Tod’s said the trend of same-store sales in the last few weeks was positive as strong volatility subsided.

The luxury industry has been hit by a sharper than expected economic slowdown in China, only partly offset by Chinese tourists shopping abroad, and fewer tourists in the United States.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 160 million euros in the nine months, in line with forecasts and up 2.4 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9321 euros) ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)