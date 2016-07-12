At least 10 dead, dozens injured in train crash in southern Italy -fire service

ROME, July 12 (Reuters) - At least 10 people died and dozens were injured when two passenger trains collided in the middle of an olive grove in the southern heel of Italy, a spokesman for the fire brigade said.

Police said the accident happened on a single stretch of track between the towns of Corato and Andria.

An aerial image showed train carriages were smashed and crumpled by the head-on collision, with debris spread out on either side of the track.