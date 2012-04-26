FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High-speed trains bump in Rome, six hurt
April 26, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

High-speed trains bump in Rome, six hurt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, April 26 (Reuters) - Two high-speed trains collided just outside Rome’s central station on Thursday, slightly injuring six people, Italian railway authorities said.

One train derailed as it approached Rome’s Termini station at around 30 km per hour (18 miles per hour) and ran up against the other, also entering the station on the next platform, the state-owned railway company Trenitalia said.

Both trains, one arriving from Milan in the north and the other from Naples in the south, were members of the Trenitalia’s flagship “Red Arrow” fleet of high-speed trains.

None of the passengers were hurt but six crew members had minor injuries, Trenitalia said, adding that it was looking into the cause of the accident.

“Three or four carriages came off the rails and brushed against the other train, no carriages tipped over,” a Trenitalia spokesman said.

This week Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo launched Europe’s first privately-owned high-speed train, saying he could provide a better service between major cities than Trenitalia.

The new company, called NTV, hopes to take 25 percent of Italy’s high-speed train market by 2014. (Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)

