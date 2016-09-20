FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian prosecutors seek jail for Leonardo CEO over 2009 rail disaster
September 20, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Italian prosecutors seek jail for Leonardo CEO over 2009 rail disaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, Italy, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors on Tuesday asked for a 16-year prison sentence for the former chief executive of the national rail company at a trial in connection with a 2009 rail disaster in which 32 people died.

In one of Italy's worst rail tragedies, a freight train hauling liquefied gas derailed and exploded in the Tuscan seaside town of Viareggio. The 32 victims died in the subsequent fire.

Prosecutors in the court of Lucca have accused Mauro Moretti, who led rail company Ferrovie dello Stato from September 2006 to 2014, of responsibility for the disaster and other offences including homicide through negligence, judiciary sources told Reuters.

Moretti, who is now head of state-controlled defence group Leonardo, told reporters in Rome on Tuesday that he had repeatedly expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

He did not specifically comment on the prosecutors' request.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
