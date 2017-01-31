FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
UPDATE 2-Italian group Leonardo's CEO sentenced to jail over 2009 train crash
January 31, 2017 / 4:06 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 2-Italian group Leonardo's CEO sentenced to jail over 2009 train crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Leonardo's statement, updates shares movement)

By Silvia Ognibene

LUCCA, Italy Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo's chief executive, Mauro Moretti, was sentenced to seven years in prison on Tuesday after being held responsible for one of the country's worst train accidents as the former head of the national rail company.

Shares in state-controlled Leonardo closed down 2.3 percent at 11.92 euros, having earlier touched 11.79 euros, their lowest level in more than two months.

In June 2009 a freight train hauling liquefied gas derailed, partly overturned and exploded in the Tuscan seaside town of Viareggio, causing a fire and the collapse of a building that killed 32 people.

Prosecutors in September had asked for Moretti, who led rail group Ferrovie dello Stato from September 2006 until April 2014, to be given a 16-year prison sentence under charges of causing the disaster and consequent deaths.

Under Italian law the decision taken by the court of first instance can be appealed twice before the ruling is final and the jail sentence has to be served.

Leonardo said the board unanimously confirmed its full trust in Moretti.

Since his appointment by former prime minister Matteo Renzi in 2014, Moretti has overhauled Leonardo's business, cutting costs and focusing on aerospace and defence while shedding non-core assets.

His first term of office at Leonardo comes up for review in April with the government due to make a fresh round of nominations for the top jobs at state-controlled companies, which also include oil company Eni and energy utility Enel. (Writing by Giulia Segreti, Stephen Jewkes; editing by Richard Lough)

