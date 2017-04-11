FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Italy could transfer stakes in state-controlled companies to CDP to cut debt - source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 4 months ago

Italy could transfer stakes in state-controlled companies to CDP to cut debt - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury is studying a plan to transfer stakes it owns in some state-controlled companies to state fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in a move to cut public debt, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The deal could raise at least 20 billion euros ($21.23 billion) for state coffers, the source said.

To fund the transaction, CDP could issue preference shares that it would place with institutional investors, the source added.

The Treasury declined to comment.

Italian newspapers have reported the government could sell stakes it owns in Poste Italiane and Enel, among others, to CDP by the end of this year. ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.