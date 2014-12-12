Italy state holding firm head says govt did not ask for special div

ROME, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The head of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said the Italian government and other shareholders in the state holding company had not asked it to pay an extraordinary dividend.

A Treasury source said earlier this month that the government had dropped a request for a special dividend of 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion) from CDP as the state looks to use the firm to help troubled steel maker Ilva.

“Our shareholders know that Cassa is seeking to boost its capital ratios after a 10 billion euro investment a few years ago,” CDP President Franco Bassanini told reporters on the sideline of an event.

“Extraordinary dividends are usually requested by shareholders and ours have not asked for anything,” he added.

Italy’s Treasury owns 80 percent of CDP while banking foundations hold another 18 percent.

“Even the banking foundations, which have been penalised by the budget law, have understood how we’re striving to beef up our capital ratios,” he said. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)