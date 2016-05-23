FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy mulling transfer of Post Office stake to state lender CDP - sources
May 23, 2016 / 8:06 PM / a year ago

Italy mulling transfer of Post Office stake to state lender CDP - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - The Italian treasury is considering handing over a sizeable stake in Poste Italiane to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

"Discussions are going on over whether the treasury could transfer between 30 and 35 percent of its stake in Poste Italiane to CDP," one of the sources said.

It was not clear at the moment whether the treasury planned to sell the stake to the CDP or to swap it in exchange for other assets in the portfolio of the state lender, which owns stakes in Eni, Saipem and other listed companies.

The sources cautioned talks were at a preliminary stage.

Rome, which sold an initial stake in the Post Office through a listing last year, still owns 65 percent of the group.

At current market value, 30 percent of Poste Italiane is worth around 2.6 billion euros ($2.9 billion).

The treasury, CDP and Poste Italiane were not available to comment on the issue. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Giuseppe Fonte in Rome)

