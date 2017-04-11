FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Italy's Treasury, CDP studying options to cash in on state-owned assets
April 11, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 4 months ago

Italy's Treasury, CDP studying options to cash in on state-owned assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) are studying options to cash in on state-owned assets, a Treasury official said, amid media reports that the government could sell stakes in Italian firms to the state fund to cut public debt.

"There is a joint team of experts from the Treasury and the CDP that is looking at all options to extract value from state assets," Fabrizio Pagani, a senior official at the economy ministry, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Italian newspapers have reported that the government could sell stakes it owns in companies including Poste Italiane and Enel to CDP by the end of this year as a way to cut debt.

Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini

