Mediaset, RAI unlikely to take part in TV auction-authority

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s telecoms authority said on Friday that probably neither Mediaset nor RAI would take part in an upcoming auction of digital TV frequencies.

The authority ruled in November that only new entrants to the digital television market could compete for new full 20-year frequency licences. The ruling left the two groups free to bid for new five-year frequency options on 700 megahertz bands dedicated to mobile telephone television.

“It’s not an exclusion targeted at RAI and Mediaset, it’s a condition for participation in the auction that means that probably RAI and Mediaset will not take part,” the authority’s president Angelo Cardani told Reuters.