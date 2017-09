MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS has raised its stake in Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano to 3.46 percent, according to filings published by Italy’s market watchdog Consob on Wednesday.

UBS owned a 2.16 percent of Pop Milano at the end of January, Consob said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)