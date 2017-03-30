FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Italian electronics retailer Unieuro cuts IPO price - sources
March 30, 2017 / 3:25 PM / 5 months ago

Italian electronics retailer Unieuro cuts IPO price - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has cut to 11 euros a share the indicative price for its initial share offering ahead of its closing later on Thursday, two market sources said.

The shop chain had initially set the price range for its IPO at between 13 euros and 16.5 euros. The new price gives the company a market value of 220 million euros, compared with between 260 million and 330 million euros previously.

The offer is due to close at 1800 GMT on Thursday.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Valentina Za

