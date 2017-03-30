FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian electronics chain Unieuro cuts stake offered in IPO-sources
March 30, 2017 / 3:45 PM / 5 months ago

Italian electronics chain Unieuro cuts stake offered in IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has lowered the minimum stake offered in an initial public offering, which is set to close on Thursday, to around 32 percent of its capital from 42.5 percent previously, two market sources said.

The offer is set to close at 1800 GMT on Thursday.

The shop chain has also lowered the IPO price indication to 11 euros from 13-16.5 euros initially. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)

