UPDATE 1-Italy's top union calls Dec. 5 strike over government economic policies

ROME, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest labour union, the CGIL, on Wednesday called a one-day general strike for Dec. 5 to protest against Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s labour and economic policies.

CGIL General Secretary Susanna Camusso said on the sidelines of a union meeting that the strike would last for eight hours and urged Italy’s two other main labour unions to join. The CGIL has about six million members.

Demonstrations will be held that day to protest against plans to give businesses more flexibility to hire and fire, which have already prompted thousands of workers to take to the streets in recent weeks.

Discontent has been heightened by austerity policies, including heavy public spending cuts which governments across Europe have adopted to meet European Union budget rules.

Civil service workers demanding higher salaries and new contracts marched through Rome on Saturday, some carrying balloons depicting Renzi with a long nose to resemble mendacious children’s book character Pinocchio.

One of the most contentious aspects of Renzi’s plans is a change to rigid job protection rules for permanent employees that critics say have helped cripple an economy that has contracted by about 9 percent since 2007. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Steve Scherer and Isla Binnie; Editing by Jon Boyle)