FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sicily says to revoke permission for U.S. satellite system station
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 5, 2013 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

Sicily says to revoke permission for U.S. satellite system station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PALERMO, Sicily, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Sicilian regional government in Italy said on Tuesday it would revoke permission for the United States to build a ground station for a satellite defence system, citing health concerns.

It said there were insufficient studies about the effect the ground station’s electromagnetic waves could have on the health of residents around the city of Niscemi.

Outgoing U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said during a visit to Italy last month that he understood the concerns of residents but that U.S. studies had concluded there would be no health risks.

The Sicilian statement said the regional government had decided to ask the island’s top environment official to begin procedures to revoke the authorisation.

The Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellite network is aimed at significantly boosting communications capacity for the U.S. military and its allies. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.