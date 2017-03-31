Any U.S. border tax on steel would prompt complaint to WTO- Italy's Marcegaglia

ROME, March 31 (Reuters) - The implementation of a proposed border tax under discussion in the United States would be a reason to file a complaint with the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the chief executive of Italian steel firm Marcegaglia said on Friday.

"A border tax would be a declaration of trade war that should be brought before the WTO, and when you start a war you don't know where you will end up," Emma Marcegaglia told reporters in Rome.

Marcegaglia said it was still possible that the proposal would not be carried out, and that the issue could be resolved through trans-Atlantic negotiations.