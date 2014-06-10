Former Bank of Italy executives among 62 in usury probe -source

BARI, Italy, June 10 (Reuters) - Two former Bank of Italy directors and the chief executive of Italy’s biggest bank, UniCredit SpA, are among 62 people under investigation in a case relating to interest rates charged on loans, a police source said on Tuesday.

The source said the case revolved around four banks that charged interest rates on business loans that were not in line with Italy’s usury laws.

The banks in question were UniCredit, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro and Banca Popolare di Bari, the source said.

Besides UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni, former UniCredit CEO and current chairman of Monte Paschi Alessandro Profumo was also under investigation, the source said.

The former director general of the Bank of Italy, Fabrizio Saccomanni, an Economy Minister under the previous government of Enrico Letta, and former head of vigilance at the central bank Anna Maria Tarantola were also under investigation, the source added.

A prosecutor in the southern town of Trani had notified the people in question of the closing of the investigation phase of the case, the source added.

UniCredit, Monte Paschi, BNL, Banca Popolare di Bari and the Bank of Italy were not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Vincenzo Damiani, additional reporting by Isla Binnie, writing by Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Andre Grenon)