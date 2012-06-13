FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's strategic fund can't buy from utility shareholders
June 13, 2012 / 4:42 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's strategic fund can't buy from utility shareholders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, June 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s state-controlled Strategic Fund cannot directly buy shares from investors in public utilities, the chairman of Strategic Fund owner Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Wednesday.

Most of Italy’s local and regional utilities are controlled by local authorities and some cash-strapped public shareholders are seeking to sell down stakes.

“We cannot buy the shares of a shareholder who wants to exit,” Franco Bassanini said on the sidelines of a conference.

Italy’s Strategic Fund was set up to invest in companies Rome deems strategic.

The city of Rome is considering selling part of its stake in Italy’s No. 3 regional utility Acea. Some press reports said the CDP might be interested in buying this stake.

Italy’s regional utilities are seeking partners to help them expand to better compete with larger energy players.

Italy’s biggest regional player A2A has said it is eager to create a large northern utility by federating a number of regional players along the lines of Germany’s RWE. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
