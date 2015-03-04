Italy's utility sector will consolidate around listed companies

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Consolidation of Italy’s local utility sector will take place around the country’s listed utilities, a junior minister at the Industry ministry said on Wednesday.

“Obviously mergers are possible independently of the listed companies, but the listed groups will constitute aggregation poles,” Claudio De Vincenti said at a conference.

Rome is looking to promote mergers and acquisitions in the fragmented sector in an effort to create critical mass and help boost competitiveness.

Incentives introduced by the government to help the sector consolidate will start having an impact in coming months, De Vincenti said.

The main listed regional utilities are A2A, Hera , Iren and Acea.