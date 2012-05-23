FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy govt to ask EU to cut online media VAT rate-source
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Italy govt to ask EU to cut online media VAT rate-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, May 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s government is preparing to write to the European Commission asking to lower value-added tax (VAT) on online media including books and newspaper web sites to 4 percent from 21 percent, a government source said on Wednesday.

The reduction would bring the VAT rate on online media in-line with the current rate on traditional books and newspapers.

“The government is studying a request to the European Union to modify VAT on electronic media, bringing it in line with the 4 percent rate on the printed press,” the source said, adding that the request was due to be sent by June 15.

The letter is intended to head off potential objections from European authorities that a reduction of VAT could be seen as an unfair competitive step.

A cut in VAT on digital publications would have little impact on public finances because of the small size of the sector but it would be seen as a signal of the government’s support for the digital economy. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto and James Mackenzie, writing by Catherine Hornby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.