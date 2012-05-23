Italy govt to ask EU to cut online media VAT rate-source

ROME, May 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s government is preparing to write to the European Commission asking to lower value-added tax (VAT) on online media including books and newspaper web sites to 4 percent from 21 percent, a government source said on Wednesday.

The reduction would bring the VAT rate on online media in-line with the current rate on traditional books and newspapers.

“The government is studying a request to the European Union to modify VAT on electronic media, bringing it in line with the 4 percent rate on the printed press,” the source said, adding that the request was due to be sent by June 15.

The letter is intended to head off potential objections from European authorities that a reduction of VAT could be seen as an unfair competitive step.

A cut in VAT on digital publications would have little impact on public finances because of the small size of the sector but it would be seen as a signal of the government’s support for the digital economy. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto and James Mackenzie, writing by Catherine Hornby)