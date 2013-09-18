FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy centre right could collapse government if it hikes VAT
September 18, 2013

Italy centre right could collapse government if it hikes VAT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s centre right could withdraw support for a fragile coalition if the government goes ahead with a hike in VAT sales tax, a leader in former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s party said on Wednesday.

“The coalition agreement is that VAT will not increase in October, and that’s how it will be. Otherwise there will no longer be a (governing) majority,” Renato Brunetta, leader of centre-right deputies in the lower house of parliament, said in a television interview.

On Tuesday a government source told Reuters it was “highly likely” that the main rate of VAT would increase to 22 from 21 percent in October, after it had initially been delayed due to opposition from the centre right.

Italy is under pressure from the European Union to control its finances.

