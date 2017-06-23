MILAN, June 23 Popolare di Vicenza Chairman
Gianni Mion said on Friday there were no deposits outflows at
the regional bank which is heading towards liquidation together
with local rival Veneto Banca after the state failed to win
European approval for a state rescue.
After Rome failed to find private investors ready to
contribute to the state bailout as demanded by Brussels, the two
banks are expected to be split up with Intesa Sanpaolo
set to buy their healthy assets for 1 euro and the state taking
on all their problems loans and legal risks.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Mion said the latest
developments had not triggered fresh deposit outflows. The two
banks, which requested state aid in February, have issued 10
billion euros in debt guaranteed by the state to offset past
deposit flights.
He added Intesa's was the only offer on the table as far as
he knew.
"That's what has been decided, we've failed the test, it's
no use ranting against the professors now ... I failed ... now
everyone is going to think 1 euro is enough," Mion said.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Valentina Za, editing
by Francesca Landini)