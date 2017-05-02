MILAN May 2 Troubled Italian banks Popolare di
Vicenza and Veneto Banca are close to finalising the long-mooted
sale of 8-9 billion euros in problem loans, the chief executive
of bad loan manager Cerved said on Tuesday.
"We expect something to happen shortly," CEO Marco Nespolo
said in reference to the two Veneto-based lenders' bad loan
sale.
Nespolo also told an analyst call that a consortium
comprising a fund he did not name and Cerved had been
shortlisted to submit a binding bid for a 700 million euro
($762 million) bad loan sale by Banco BMP.
Sources have said Cerved has teamed up with Cerberus in the
tender.
($1 = 0.9181 euros)
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Valentina Za)