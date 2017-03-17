Italy's Veneto banks to seek okay on recapitalisation Friday - sources

ROME, March 17 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian banks Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are likely to formally ask the Treasury on Friday for a precautionary recapitalisation, two sources close to the matter said. Italy is discussing with European authorities a 5 billion euro ($5.3 billion) rescue scheme for the two lenders, which are both controlled by Italy's privately-funded banking industry bailout fund Atlante.

They must be deemed viable and have their restructuring plan approved by Brussels to unlock state aid.