Italy's Veneto banks to seek okay on recapitalisation Friday - sources

ROME, March 17 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian banks Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are likely to formally ask the Treasury on Friday for a precautionary recapitalisation, two sources close to the matter said. Italy is discussing with European authorities a 5 billion euro ($5.3 billion) rescue scheme for the two lenders, which are both controlled by Italy's privately-funded banking industry bailout fund Atlante.
They must be deemed viable and have their restructuring plan approved by Brussels to unlock state aid.
Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Agnieszka Flak