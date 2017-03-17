FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Italy's Veneto banks to seek okay on recapitalisation Friday - sources
March 17, 2017 / 4:32 PM / 5 months ago

Italy's Veneto banks to seek okay on recapitalisation Friday - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 17 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian banks Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are likely to formally ask the Treasury on Friday for a precautionary recapitalisation, two sources close to the matter said. Italy is discussing with European authorities a 5 billion euro ($5.3 billion) rescue scheme for the two lenders, which are both controlled by Italy's privately-funded banking industry bailout fund Atlante.

They must be deemed viable and have their restructuring plan approved by Brussels to unlock state aid.

Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Agnieszka Flak

