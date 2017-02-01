FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 1, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 7 months ago

Italy grants state guarantee for Pop Vicenza, Veneto's new bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italy has granted a state guarantee on new bonds to be issued by Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, the two regional banks said on Wednesday.

The banks added in two statements they had started the process to issue the new notes.

Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca were rescued last year by banking industry bailout fund Atlante after failing to find buyers for initial share offerings worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

The state guarantee is seen as a tool to help the two banks fund themselves on the market and counter a drop in current account deposits while they try to restructure and merge. ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

