Veneto Banca plans 1 bln euro cash call in first half of 2016
#Financials
September 15, 2015 / 6:52 PM / 2 years ago

Veneto Banca plans 1 bln euro cash call in first half of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Unlisted Italian cooperative bank Veneto Banca said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in cash from shareholders in the first half of 2016 as it works to meet capital requirements set by the European Central Bank.

Veneto Banca, one of 13 Italian banks under direct ECB oversight, is planning a stock-market listing as it drops its cooperative status following a landmark reform of large cooperative lenders in Italy.

The bank said it had signed a pre-underwriting agreement with Banca IMI, the investment bank of Intesa Sanpaolo, that will act as global coordinator and bookrunner for the capital increase.

Banca IMI has committed to buy any unsold rights in the cash call and is working to set up a guarantee consortium.

Banca IMI will also act as a sponsor for its stock-market listing, Veneto Banca said.

$1 = 0.8869 euros Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
