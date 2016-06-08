RPT-Veneto Banca hopes for June 30 market debut, targets M&A

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Italian mid-tier lender Veneto Banca hopes to make its debut on the Milan bourse on June 30 if its 1 billion euro initial public offering is successful, the global coordinator for the share sale said on Wednesday.

The capital raising, which has been fully underwritten by a newly created bank bailout fund and has so far attracted poor demand from institutional investors, started on Wednesday and is due to end on June 24.

Presenting the IPO, Director General Cristiano Carrus said Veneto Banca would need to seek a marger deal once it has strengthened its capital position.

“It’s inevitable,” he said.