a year ago
Veneto Banca's capital increase likely to be priced at 0.10 euros-source
May 27, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Veneto Banca's capital increase likely to be priced at 0.10 euros-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - A risky 1 billion euro capital increase at Italian regional lender Veneto Banca is likely to be priced at 0.10 euros per share, a source with direct knowledge of the transaction told Reuters on Friday.

The source said feedback from investors during pre-marketing for the deal, which ends on Monday, was "very uncertain".

"I don't see any alternatives," the source said.

Veneto Banca's board meets on Monday to set the price of the capital increase, which the lender needs to meet capital requirements set by the European Central Bank.

Another source said the pricing of the share sale would value Veneto Banca at 0.34 times its tangible equity, which according to analysts implies a price per share of 0.10 euros.

The 0.34 price-to-tangible equity ratio is broadly the same as UBI Banca, seen as a less risky bet, and above a ratio of 0.2 for Italy's third largest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena .

Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, additional reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Valentina Za

