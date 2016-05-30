FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

Italy's bank bailout fund set to backstop Veneto Banca cash call-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - A bank bailout fund created last month is set to backstop a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) capital increase at regional lender Veneto Banca amid very weak demand from institutional investors, three sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The 4.25 billion euro Atlante fund is expected to sign an agreement to relieve a consortium of banks led by Intesa Sanpaolo’s investment bank unit Banca IMI of its underwriting commitment on Monday or Tuesday, two sources said.

Atlante last month acquired a 99 percent stake in fellow regional bank Banca Popolare di Vicenza after investors spurned its 1.5 billion euro initial public offering.

”According to the latest indications, there is almost zero interest from the market,“ one of the sources said. It’s the same situation that occurred with Vicenza.”

$1 = 0.8978 euros Reporting by Paola Arosio, Maria Pia Quaglia, Valentina za

