FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Veneto Banca warns about liquidity in IPO prospectus
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Veneto Banca warns about liquidity in IPO prospectus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Italian mid-tier lender Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI said on Tuesday its liquidity level had fallen below regulatory requirements at the end of May due to significant outflows.

In its prospectus of a 1-billion euro initial public offering that starts on Wednesday, the bank said its liquidity coverage ratio had declined below the 70 percent minimum requirement at the end of last month, but added it was expected to recover above that level after the cash call.

The bank also said it had set aside 2.9 million euros ($3.3 million) to cover for potential legal claims from shareholders.

It said there was a risk that further claims could be presented and require additional and even significant provisions from the lender. ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.