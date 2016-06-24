FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's bailout fund to take over Veneto Banca after IPO flop
June 24, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

Italy's bailout fund to take over Veneto Banca after IPO flop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 24 (Reuters) - Italy's stock exchange said on Friday a recently created bank bailout fund will take over mid-tier lender Veneto Banca after its 1 billion euro initial public offering flopped, as expected.

In a statement, the Milan bourse said only one institutional investor had bought into the cash call, which ended on Friday, taking a 0.01 percent stake.

Earlier this week, the bank said its existing shareholders bought just 2.2 percent of the share sale.

As a result, fund Atlante - which had committed to take on any unsold shares - will end up owning at least 96.56 percent of the bank, which will not be allowed to list, the bourse said.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
