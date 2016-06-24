UPDATE 1-Italy's bailout fund to take over Veneto Banca after IPO flop

(Adds Veneto Banca statements)

MILAN, June 24 (Reuters) - Italy's stock exchange said on Friday the country's new bank bailout fund would take over Veneto Banca after its 1 billion euro stock market listing flopped.

The Milan bourse said only one institutional investor had bought into the share sale, which ended on Friday, taking a 0.01 percent stake.

Earlier this week, the mid-tier bank said its existing shareholders bought just 2.2 percent in the sale.

As a result, the Atlante bailout fund - which had committed to take on any unsold shares - will end up owning at least 96.56 percent of Veneto Banca, which will not be allowed to list, the bourse said.

Italy set up the Atlante fund to help to shore up the country's weaker banks, which are struggling to cope with billions of euros of bad loans after a long downturn in the economy.

Veneto Banca said investors who had bought into the bank's share listing before knowing that it would be cancelled, could withdraw their commitments to buy shares by June 28.

It also said the commitment of the institutional investor was no longer valid, since the bank would not list on the stock market.

The money raised from the capital increase, now likely be entirely covered by Atlante, will boost Veneto Banca's proforma CET1 ratio, a measure of its capital strength, to over 11 percent, it said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Francesca Landini. Editing by Jane Merriman)