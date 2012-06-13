Italian police say arrest anarchists for attacks

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italian police said on Wednesday they were arresting members of an anarchist organisation suspected of carrying out a string of recent attacks, including sending letter bombs to the tax collection agency Equitalia and Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt.

In a statement, Perugia-based police also said they had conducted more than 40 searches across Italy. More details will be available at a press conference due at 0830 GMT.

A recent wave of attacks, which included the shooting and wounding of an Italian nuclear engineering company executive last month, have stoked fears of a return to 1970s-style political violence in crisis-hit Italy. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca; Editing by Andrew Osborn)