Italy likely to see more price declines in coming months - Visco

ROME, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Friday that the country would likely see more consumer price declines in coming months, which could create a deflationary situation that can have “very serious consequences” for high-debt countries like Italy.

It is “likely” that Italy will see further price declines in coming months, Visco said at a conference in Rome.

Italy slipped into deflation - an year-on-year decline in consumer prices - in August and September for the first time in 50 years, but prices then rose slightly in October and November. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Steve Scherer)